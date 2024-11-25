Veer Zaara 20th Anniversary Re-Release Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's cult film performs extraordinarily overseas; Grosses USD 305K

After leaving a mark in its domestic re-release, Veer Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, is performing very well in the foreign re-run as well. The cult-classic romantic drama has raked over USD 305K (Rs 2.55 crore) internationally, taking the total re-release sum to over Rs 6 crore this year.

Veer Zaara grosses USD 305K overseas in its 20th Anniversary re-release

Germany and Canada continue to emerge as the best-performing territories for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. While the movie fetched around € 35K in Germany on around 25 shows, it grossed a phenomenal figure of CAD 100K in Canada, playing at just 10 cinemas.

Germany was the non-traditional market for Indian films back in the 2000s, however, the Shah Rukh Khan-Yash Chopra movie not only broke out in this territory but had also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian movie during its release year.

Besides these two markets, France also performed very well and delivered a notable turnout. It has recorded around 2.1K admits across just 5 screens, ever since Veer Zaara re-released here. Originally, the movie had performed extraordinarily in this market and managed to record around 22K admissions, which is one of the highest for Indian films ever.

The total box office collection of Veer Zaara currently stands at USD 305K which is Rs 2.55 crore gross in its re-release from overseas locations. If it continues holding up well in the coming weeks, the movie will have a shot at touching Rs 3 crore mark internationally.

Veer Zaara Total Box Office Collections Worldwide stands at Rs 107 crore

Veer Zaara is among the most loved Shah Rukh Khan movies. The makers have re-released the cross-border love story multiple times over the years and generated ample revenue. Talking about its original theatrical run in 2004, the romantic drama grossed a total of Rs 98 crore worldwide.

Subsequent re-releases from 2004 to 2023 added Rs 3 crore, pushing its lifetime gross over Rs 100 crore mark. Further, It turned out to be a big success during its re-release in India in the month of September 2024, where it grossed around Rs 3.75 crore.

The total worldwide gross box office collections of Veer Zaara, including all the theatrical runs, reached above Rs 107 crore.

