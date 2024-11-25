Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Second Monday Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is steady; earns Rs 30 lakh on Day 11

Backed by Dharma Productions, the makers of Kal Ho Naa Ho brought back the nostalgia on the big screens on November 15, 2024. After scoring well on the second weekend, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's film re-release experienced low business at the box office on the second Monday.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Mints Rs 30 Lakh On Day 11

Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho is faring well at the ticket windows. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the romantic drama is still a crowd-puller even after two decades, as the audience has been showing their interest in reliving SRK's old charm in theaters again. Nikkhil Advani's directorial earned Rs 30 lakh on the second Monday.

The cume collection of Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release now stands at Rs 3.45 crore.

Here's How Much Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Collected In India So Far

Day Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 2.02 crore Day 8 Rs 17 lakh Day 9 Rs 45 lakh Day 10 Rs 51.50 lakh Day 11 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 3.45 crore in 11 days

Kal Ho Naa Ho Performing Better Than Karan Arjun's Re-Release

Kal Ho Naa Ho clashed with The Sabarmati Report and Gladiator II at the box office. Shah Rukh and Preity's film has been faring well at the box office compared to Karan Arjun. Originally released in 2003, Nikkhil Advani's directorial earned Rs 38.5 crore in India as its lifetime collection. It emerged as a hit at the box office during its release 21 years ago.

Recent Re-released Films In Cinemas

Apart from Kal Ho Naa Ho, movies like Karan Arjun, Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, and Veer-Zaara have been released in theaters again. Tummbad has topped the list of the biggest re-release openings. This was followed by Laila Majnu and Karan Arjun.

All About Kal Ho Naa Ho

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho has gained cult status in Hindi cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, the 2003 romantic comedy-drama is a fan favourite even after two decades. Also featuring Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Lillete Dubey, and Reema Lagoo, Shah Rukh-starrer is remembered for its heartwrenching love story, iconic songs, chemistry of lead pairs, and more.

Kal Ho Naa Ho In Theatres

Kal Ho Naa Ho is being screened at theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

