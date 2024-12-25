Mufasa The Lion King Day 6 India Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu voiced Disney epic nets an exceptional Rs 12 crore on Christmas day

Barry Jenkins' latest directorial, Mufasa: The Lion King, has been running in theaters for six days. The Disney animated film serves as a prequel to The Lion King (2019). Featuring Aaron Pierre as the voice artist for Mufasa, the Hollywood movie has underperformed at the worldwide box office. However, Mufasa has received positive response in the Indian markets, thanks to superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu.

Mufasa: The Lion King Earns Rs 12 Crore On Day 6 In India; Total Reaches Rs 60 Crore

The Indian release of Mufasa: The Lion King has fetched Rs 12 crore on the sixth day, coinciding with Christmas Day. These are very solid collections for the movie amidst strong competition from Baby John and Pushpa 2.

Mufasa minted Rs 7 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 11 crore, Rs 14.5 crore, Rs 5.50 crore, and Rs 7.5 crore on Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, and Day 5 respectively. The cumulative earnings of Barry Jenkins' helmer in India including Hindi and Telugu versions now stands at Rs 57-57.50 crore.

Day-Wise Collections Of Mufasa: The Lion King In Hindi In Six Days

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 7 crore Day 2 Rs 11 crore Day 3 Rs 14.5 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 7.50 crore Day 6 Rs 11.50-12 crore Total Rs 57.25 crore net in 6 days

Mufasa: The Lion King Locking Horns With Pushpa 2 And Baby John; Eyeing Rs 100 Crore

Mufasa: The Lion King has been maintaining a good hold at the Indian box office while competing with Pushpa 2 and Baby John. Despite its competition, the Indian release has witnessed impressive business in Hindi and Telugu markets so far. Mufasa is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore club in our nation. If the Hollywood film achieves this feat here, it would be a great win for the Disney-backed musical drama, considering that prequels post pandemic aren't scoring as well as they used to.

While Shah Rukh Khan has dubbed Mufasa in Hindi language, Mahesh Babu has lend his voice to the Telugu version. Both superstars have voiced for the titular role. Their presence in the dubbed versions have boosted its performance in India quite significantly.

Mufasa: The Lion King In Theaters

Mufasa plays in theatres now. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

