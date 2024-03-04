Shaitaan Advance Booking Update: Ajay Devgn led film sells 7700 tickets in top national chains for day 1

Shaitaan directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala among others started its advances on an encouraging note as it sold around 7700 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis for the first day as at 6pm on 4th March, 2024, that is 3.25 days prior to the day of release. If the trend remains strong in the days to come, the opening of Shaitaan can be higher than Ajay's own film Bholaa, which would be a reasonably good result since the costs are lower.

Shaitaan Has Sold Around 7700 Tickets In National Chains For Opening Day 3.25 Days Prior To Release Day

Of the 7700 tickets, around 6100 tickets are booked in PVRInox and around 1600 tickets are booked in Cinepolis for the first day. The bookings are good through the weekend and that is a positive sign for the film's prospects. Shaitaan was considered to be one of Ajay Devgn's least hyped films while it was under-production. The hype for the movie catapulted after a strong trailer. In today's time and age, a powerful movie unit can really change the entire outlook towards a film. The Ajay Devgn led horror-drama can act as a solid runner in the usually dull Pre-Eid phase. Yes there will be competition in subsequent weeks but there is enough programming for all the movies to co-exist.

Shaitaan Will Target A Double Digit Opening Based On Advance Booking Trend

At present, the target for Shaitaan is to manage a sale of around 60000 tickets in national chains for the first day, by the end of its advances. Films are getting leggier and any mid-sized film with good reception can do atleast 10 times their opening day number, something that Shaitaan will be targeting to do the very least. The movie is a financially safe venture with non-theatrical recoveries comfortably covering the cost of production and print and advertisement. The surplus of non-theatrical revenues, clubbed with worldwide theatrical share will be shared between Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Films in their pre-decided ratio. Thinking out loud, there well could be a sequel for Shaitaan if the movie finds desired acceptance. Producer Kumar Mangat already hinted that they have an idea in place already.

Ajay Devgn Will Be Having A Busy 2024 At The Movies

Ajay Devgn the filmmaker is churning films like no-one's business. In 2024, he has releases almost every second month. After Shaitaan, there are films like Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 already decked up.

