Shamshera Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's film crashes on Monday, earns Rs 2.85 crore

It's all over for the Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera as the collections of the film have come down crashing on Monday. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer recorded a disastrous Monday with collections in the range of Rs 2.85 crore, taking the four day total of the film to Rs 33.85 crore. The film has come down by 75 percent on Monday, as compared to the opening day, which is a clear indication of rejection from the audience.

The collections are poor across the board, and the trend suggests that the lifetime collections of Shamshera will be in the range of Rs 40 crore, which spells nothing but disaster. The only positive for Shamshera is the big backend deal with digital and satellite partners, which would mean nominal losses, but that doesn't change the theatrical fate. The film took a slow opening of Rs 10.05 crore on Friday, and a film of this scale with this starcast should have taken a bare minimum opening of Rs 15 crore. The fate was sealed with the poor opening, but there was still nominal hope of it making up some of the lost ground with a jump on Sunday, but even that didn't happen.

The content of the film has been rejected, probably due to the story telling pattern. A template masala entertainer not opening at the box office is an alarming bell for the industry, which would now again get into the zone of restrategizing the game plan in the months to come. The hopes were pinned on Shamshera, as it marked Ranbir's return to the screen after 4 years, but now, the coming few weeks are very crucial for the Hindi film industry.

At-least 2 of the following 6 films - Ek Villain Returns, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra - need to scrape past the success mark at the box office to fuel some hope in the depressing environment existing in the industry. It has been a complete lul following the release of JugJugg Jeeyo on June 24, which turned out to be an average grosser. If we look at clean hits or above, there has been a void since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in May. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office run of films.

