Box Office: Shamshera stays low in its opening weekend; Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects Rs 30.80 crore

The Karan Malhotra directed Shamshera fronted by Ranbir Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has recorded low numbers in its opening weekend. According to our tracking, the film has clocked Rs 31 crore in it's three day run at the box-office, as the collections were more or less flat on Sunday as well. The action entertainer opened at Rs 10.05 crore, and the collections stayed more or less flat on Saturday and Sunday with estimates falling in the range of Rs 10.25 and Rs 10.40 crore respectively. There is a possibility of Sunday estimates going a little higher by 25 to 30 Lakh, depending on how the single screen cinema halls in the interiors have fared, as Sunday growth is conventionally driven by the mass centers.

Shamshera has faced rejection from the audience and the trend is a reflection of the audience's word of mouth. Be it the national multiplex chains or the single screens - the film failed to gain momentum at any point of time. Of all, the best faring centres was Delhi/UP, followed by Mumbai. It's a theatrical disaster and one doesn't even need to wait for the Monday to pass this verdict as the opening weekend trend indicates a huge drop in collections on Monday.

Day Wise Collection:

Day 1: Rs 10.05 crore

Day 2: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.40 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 30.80 crore

The film saw a wide release on over 4300 screens, but right through the opening weekend, it was never able to make optimum utilization of the release size. On Sunday, there was a growth in some of the mass belts, but the biz at national chains saw a dip. According to early estimates, the Sunday total should fall in the range of Rs 10.25 to 10.75 crore. Shamshera is headed towards a lifetime total around the half century mark, and this is a colossal disappointment. The film has joined the list of post pandemic disasters. On the economics front, YRF's reputation in the market fetched them a good non theatrical deal from satellite and digital partners, which means minimal losses to the producer, but at the end of the day it's always the theatrical performance that matters the most on the verdict front.

While the opening day itself had put a full stop on hopes around Shamshera, the flat trend through the weekend just made the things worse. A film with this star-cast, mounted on a huge scale warranted a much better start, and the industry is currently trying to process and analyse the dismal opening of this period action entertainer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of feature films.

