Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan's action drama sells 40,000 tickets in top national chains with 3.5 days to go

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss is releasing in cinemas this Sunday, March 30. The movie is recording a good pre-sales at the ticket window, however, the pace is a little slower today than the first day of advance.

Sikandar sells 40,000 tickets in the top national chains

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, Sikandar is among the biggest releases of 2025. As of 4 PM (March 26), the action drama has sold around 40,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. Out of these, around 75% of tickets were booked at PVR Inox alone.

The pace is a little slower than the first day of advance. For the unversed, the movie closed its Day 1 of advance booking by selling around 26,000 tickets in the top national chains.

Going by the trends, the movie should aim to close its second day of advance at around 50 K.

Sikandar to take an opening of Rs 31 crore

The AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to storm the box office. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the movie is likely to open with Rs 31 crore net in India. However, the figure is subjected to change as we move closer to the release.

For the unversed, Sikandar is releasing in cinemas on Sunday, skipping the regular Friday release. Previously, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 also opted for a Sunday release. If the movie manages to entertain the audience, it will surely break all the box office records.

