Box Office: Sikandar vs L2 Empuraan, who is performing better at the advance booking front?

As the first quarter of the year ends with March, it also offers us two of the biggest theatrical releases of the year in the form of Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Though both of them come from different industries with different factors supporting them, the fans still expect them to be a peak commercial entertainer near the Eid festival.

The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial pre-sales phase is near its end as the film officially releases tomorrow on 27 March 2025. Meanwhile for Sikandar, 3 days still remain as this Salman Khan hits the theatres globally on 30 March 2025.

Sikandar Advance Booking Performance; up to expectations or not?

Sikandar is backed by the powerful force of the lead Salman Khan, once again making his arrival on Eid. The film is directed by Tamil director A.R. Murugadoss, marking his first collaboration with the superstar Salman Khan. The film has all that one would expect from a Salman Khan film including action, dance numbers, music, hue cast and a lot more.

Despite all such factors supporting this Eid release, latest reports indicate Sikandar performing lower than how the fans or the trade expects it to do. Advance booking for the film began on 25th March where the film sold 35k tickets in national chains Indiawide for its opening day. The film is expected to witness a major boost in its advance booking 2 days prior to its release to guarantee acceptable numbers for its opening day.

L2: Empuraan Advance Booking Performance; a blockbuster start expected?

L2: Empuraan is the much awaited sequel to the 2019 Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer. The film stars an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Priithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran and several others. This Prithviraj directorial is on a record breaking spree and by its current advance booking results, it is set to become the highest grossing Malayalam movie globally of all time.

With its advance booking, this Mohanlal starrer has already crossed Rs 50 crores worldwide for its Day 1, with over Rs 11 crores coming just from the Kerala box office, set to be the highest Mollywood opener ever. The film has currently sold over 11 Lakh tickets on BookMyShow, surpassing the biggest of the blockbusters like Jawan, Salaar and Animal. It has already become the highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025 by crossing Rekhachithram’s lifetime collection. Additionally, this epic blockbuster is already the highest grossing Malayalam film in large territories like Canada, UAE, Gulf, Australia, etc.

Which one are you more excited to watch, Sikandar or L2: Empuraan? Tell us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.