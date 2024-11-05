Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring an ensemble cast that includes the trio of Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, continues to hold well at the box office.

Singham Again Notices A Dip Of 20 Percent, Nets Rs 13 Crore On Day 5

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, the masala entertainer registered a 20% drop over its first Monday and collected Rs 12.50 crore to Rs 13.50 crore on the first Tuesday, i.e., the fifth day of release. The total cume of Singham Again has reached Rs 141 crore net in India, of which Rs 111 crore came from the opening weekend itself.

The movie performed best in the initial two days of release, thanks to the Diwali holiday and the festive mood of the audience. It will surpass the Rs 150 crore net mark tomorrow on its sixth day of release. Singham Again is expected to wind up its first week in the vicinity of Rs 158 crore to Rs 162 crore net at the Indian box office.

Singham Again Performing Well In International Markets; Breaches Rs 200 Crore Mark Globally

The Rohit Shetty-directed mass cop actioner is doing well in the international markets where it grossed over USD 5.2 million (Rs 43 crore) in five days of its release, of which USD 4.3 million came from the opening weekend itself.

The movie successfully surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office today by grossing around Rs 20 crore on Tuesday. The total worldwide gross collection of Singham Again currently stands around Rs 213 crore.

Singham again met with mixed word-of-mouth. It has to show its legs in the coming days and hold up well to justify its cost and the star faces involved in the project. The Ajay Devgn starrer has managed to remain steady until now. It will be interesting to see if it can emerge as a clean Hit at the box office.

The Day Wise India Nett Box Office Collections Of Singham Again Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 40.25 crore 2 Rs 38.25 crore 3 Rs 32.50 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 13 crore Total Rs 141 crore net in 5 days in India

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

About Singham Again

Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) arrests terrorist Omar Hafeez (Jackie Shroff) and puts him behind bars. Just when he is enjoying a normal personal life with his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and son Shaurya (Viren Vazirani), Omar's grandson, Zubair, aka Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), decides to take revenge and kidnaps Avni.

Bajirao entrusts Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone), Satya (Tiger Shroff), Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), and Veer Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar) with the mission of rescuing Avni from the clutches of Danger Lanka.

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again is available in theatres now. You can book your tickets from online ticket-booking websites or at the counter itself.

