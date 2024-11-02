Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Circuit Position Day 1: Ajay Devgn starrer leads across India except Punjab and East India

The clash of two major box office titans, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has been a great one if the opening day is anything to go by. Singham Again in its 60 percent capacity across India, managed to net a very good Rs 38 crore on the opening day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with the 40 percent capacity it got, scored an impressive Rs 32.50 crore. Both movies had the urgency to be watched and it showed in their collections.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Leads In Punjab And Matches Singham Again In East India

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to lead over Singham Again in Punjab circuit by a margin of Rs 25 lakh on the opening day. In the east of India, both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had matching collections. However, it doesn't say much because the horror comedy was leading in the advance booking trends but due to lesser capacity, it could not maintain the same.

Singham Again Leads Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Rest Of India

The rest of India was dominated by Singham Again. It managed to lead over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the Mumbai circuit by Rs 4 crore and that is huge. Parts of Gujarat that fall in the Mumbai circuit went bonkers and day 2 is set to be massive too. Singham Again was ahead by Rs 1 crore in southern India. In Central India, Singham Again was ahead by Rs 50 lakh while in the Delhi region, it was ahead by Rs 25 lakh.

Singham Again Leads Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 By 5.50 Crore

By calculating the lead of both films in different circuits, we can conclude that Singham Again is ahead by Rs 5.50 crore. The ratio of theatres was not even and that has resulted in the difference of collections between both films. With a 50:50 bifurcation, both films could have had a similar day 1.

Overall, it is turning out to be an excellent Diwali for Indian exhibitors

Regardless, the capacity issues won't be there much longer. Both movies will have more than required screens from Monday. It is turning out to be an excellent Diwali for Indian exhibitors, despite the clash, which made it slightly difficult for them while negotiating terms. Down south, Amaran and Lucky Baskhar are doing exceedingly well and so are the smaller releases.

