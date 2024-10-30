Rohit Shetty brings Ravi Basrur on board to power up the Sound of Singham Again with Thunderous Intensity

After redefining the sonic experience of high-stakes action in KGF and Salaar , Ravi Basrur returns to push boundaries in Singham Again, bringing his intense score to Rohit Shetty’s latest spectacle. Basrur's music has consistently amplified larger-than-life action, and in Singham Again, he crafts a BGM that complements the film's grand scale and Shetty’s vision of cinematic storytelling.

In KGF, Basrur showed his talent for blending orchestral elements with thunderous beats, adding tension that propelled the story. Now, his score for Singham Again is expected to deliver an adrenaline rush, aligning seamlessly with Shetty's high-octane world of action and justice. Known for amplifying emotions and action alike, Basrur’s music is set to make Singham Again unforgettable, creating an experience as immersive for the ears as it is for the eyes.

Basrur’s move from Kannada to Hindi cinema has redefined how Bollywood scores can deepen action sequences. His knack for building tension has already made an impact, and with Singham Again, he is going to create magic with a fusion of melody and raw power.

Sharing his vision for Singham Again, Basrur says, "Music is not just about filling silence; it’s about amplifying emotions and telling a story on its own. With Rohit Shetty’s vision, where the scale is immense and emotions run high, the background score has to match that intensity. My aim is to craft a sound that doesn’t just sit behind the visuals but elevates them—giving every punch, every chase, and every confrontation a rhythm that the audience feels in their pulse. In action-packed films like Singham Again, every note should feel like an adrenaline shot, taking viewers deeper into the experience with each beat.”