‘This role is…’: Genelia Deshmukh gives sneak peek into her character from Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par and we can’t wait to see it

Aamir Khan’s upcoming comedy caper Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, is grabbing all the headlines even before its release. The trailer of the film was released on May 13, and fans are already praising the storyline, the performances, and more. Now, Genelia offers a glimpse into her character, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

In a conversation with IANS, Genelia Deshmukh shared that she is feeling ‘incredibly special’ to team up with Aamir Khan productions again after years.

Further, giving a glimpse of her role, she shared, “This role is unlike anything I’ve done before! It’s emotional, layered, and deeply human.” The actress further expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the trailer.

For the unversed, Genelia rose to fame with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, which was also backed by Aamir Khan productions.

Earlier, Sitaare Zameen Par director R.S. Prasanna took to Instagram and shared a series of BTS photos from the film. The post shows pics of him engrossed in some discussion with Mr. Perfectionist. Genelia Deshmukh and other team members are also seen in the last pic.

In the caption, the filmmaker expressed gratitude to Aamir Khan and wished that people with honesty and bravery may always win in life.

R.S. Prasanna added, "From seeing you on the big screen in Lagaan, crying buckets and marveling at Taare Zameen Par, picking up my jaw from the floor when the daughter wins over the ageing father in Dangal...To actually sitting next to you...the love, admiration and respect has only grown thousand fold. "

The director also went on to thank him for the person he is, calling it ‘rare’ to have self-belief. He shared that Aamir possesses this rare and exceptional quality. He further added that he trusts and makes people around him grow.

Prasanna also feels that the success of Aamir Khan means the success of good films, which ultimately boost confidence and hope of filmmakers .

Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna, stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in important roles. The film will introduce 10 new actors in the industry such as Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, it is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma and will hit the theaters on June 20, 2025.

