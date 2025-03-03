Siva Karthikeyan’s Box Office journey – Rs 885 Crore so far, Amaran soars, Madharasi Next!

Siva Karthikeyan’s rise in Indian cinema has been nothing short of a cinematic roller coaster — from his humble beginnings to becoming one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars today. Known for his versatility as an actor, playback singer, lyricist, film producer, and television presenter, Siva has cemented his place not just in Tamil cinema, but also won the hearts of Telugu audiences through his dubbed hits like Doctor, Don, and the recent blockbuster Amaran.

The 40-year-old star first stepped into the film industry in 2012 with Marina, a small-budget film made for under Rs 1 crore. Back then, no one could have predicted the heights he would reach. His breakthrough came in 2019 with Mr. Local, which collected Rs 25 crore at the box office. From there, his career gained momentum with successful films like Namma Veettu Pillai and Doctor, marking his official entry into the elite Rs 100 crore club.

However, like every star’s journey, Siva faced his share of ups and downs. Experimental projects like Ayalaan didn’t quite hit the mark, but he roared back stronger with Amaran, a biographical action war film that stunned the trade with collections surpassing Rs 300 crore. This success pushed his cumulative box office earnings to a staggering Rs 885 crore since 2019 — an average of nearly Rs 98.5 crore per film.

Siva Karthikeyan Worldwide Box Office Collection (2019 - Present)

Movie Year Collection

(in Crores) Mr. Local 2019 25 Namma Veettu Pillai 2019 63 Doctor 2021 100 Don 2022 110 Prince 2022 66 Ayalaan 2024 72 Amaran 2024 300 Total 885

The excitement doesn’t stop here. Siva’s next two films are already being hailed as potential record-breakers. First up is Parasakthi, a political period drama directed by Sudha Kongara, who previously delivered the blockbuster Soorarai Pottru. With a star-studded cast featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, and Dev Ramnath, all eyes are on this film, especially as it marks Sreeleela’s Tamil debut.

Next comes Madharasi, an action thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss, a director who needs no introduction. After all, one word — Ghajini — is enough to explain his box office power. With these two high-voltage films lined up, Siva Karthikeyan’s march toward the Rs 1000 crore club looks unstoppable.

From small-budget beginnings to mega-blockbuster dreams, Siva’s career proves one thing — in cinema, it’s not about how you start, but how hard you bounce back.