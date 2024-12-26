Sivakarthikeyan meets his fan and youngest chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju; presents the latter with special gift

Gukesh Dommaraju became a synonymous name across the globe in no time as he beat existing records and bagged the title of the world’s youngest chess champion. Hailing from Chennai, he recently had a fanboy moment after meeting up with his favorite actor, Sivakarthikeyan.

Their moment together became all the more special when the South icon presented the chess grandmaster with a thoughtful gift.

In the several pictures featuring Gukesh and Sivakarthikeyan that have gone viral on social media, the former can be seen flaunting his biggest smile as he met up with the star.

Moreover, the Amaran actor carried a special token of love and appreciation for Gukesh and presented him with a watch. He wrapped it around the chess champion’s hand, making the latter shed tears of joy.

Check out the pictures here:

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that notable celebs from the South film industry have celebrated Gukesh’s win in achieving such a heightened position in the domain of chess, that too at such a young age.

Tollywood icons like Mahesh Babu dropped a post on his Instagram stories back on December 13, hailing Gukesh as nothing less than an inspiration for many and bringing glory to the country at large.

The Mufasa star wrote, “Congrats, Gukesh Dommaraju. Your hard work and dedication have made history and inspired countless young minds. This is a huge win for India!”

Coming back to Sivakarthikeyan, the actor has been at the forefront of news recently, after the smashingly hit performance of his last film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

The film, which was a war drama biography, was based on the real-life of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sai Pallavi played the lead female role alongside him in the movie.

Moving on, SK is currently working on his project SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Sreeleela and Atharvaa in lead roles.

