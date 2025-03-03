Dragon Box Office Day 11: After Blockbuster weekend, all eyes on strong second monday trend

For most films, the opening weekend is the ultimate litmus test — and for Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, it was nothing short of a blockbuster. The film opened strong with Rs 5.75 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu, but what really caught everyone’s attention was its Sunday surge, almost doubling to Rs 10.40 crore.

This impressive trend wasn’t a one-off. Even during the second weekend, Dragon pulled off a similar magic trick. After a stable weekday run, averaging around Rs 3-4 crore per day, the box office saw a fresh wave of energy on Day 9 (Saturday), collecting Rs 6.5 crore. The momentum continued into Day 10 (Sunday) with Rs 7 crore — proving yet again that audiences were fully hooked on this romantic entertainer.

Now, as Day 11 (Monday) rolls in, both fans and trade analysts are glued to the numbers, eagerly waiting to see if Dragon can hold its ground. On its first Monday, the film still managed a respectable Rs 4 crore, despite coming off a massive Sunday. With the second Sunday collecting Rs 7 crore, the industry expects at least Rs 3 crore on the second Monday. Anything above that would solidify Dragon’s position as a long-run winner.

Interestingly, Dragon’s dominance comes despite several new releases hitting theatres last Friday. None of the fresh releases managed to dent Dragon’s momentum, proving that content and audience connection trump all competition. Even new films couldn’t capitalize on the weekend rush the way Dragon did — a clear sign that word of mouth is driving this success story.

Adding to the film’s charm, Pradeep Ranganathan recently celebrated his first-ever Rs 100 crore milestone at a special event in Hyderabad. His quirky speech, especially when he re-enacted the viral proxy interview scene from the movie on stage alongside producer Naveen, became a social media sensation overnight.

With no major rom-com competition either in theatres or on OTT platforms this week, Dragon is enjoying a dream run — and for Pradeep, this is not just box office luck, it’s pure romantic comedy gold.