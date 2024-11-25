Amaran Box Office Collections: Siva Karthikeyan film hits 320cr worldwide with a fantastic fourth weekend
Amaran has grossed an additional Rs. 78 crore (USD 9.30 million) internationally, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 320 crore.
Amaran had another fantastic weekend at the Indian box office, churning in Rs. 11.50 crore approx. This marks a drop of just 40 per cent from the third weekend. The total gross at the Indian box office now stands at Rs. 242 crore approx, closing in on the Rs. 250 crore mark.
The film has grossed an additional Rs. 78 crore (USD 9.30 million) internationally, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 320 crore. Last week, the film emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Kollywood film globally. At the time, it seemed unlikely to surpass Ponniyin Selvan: II, but now after a strong fourth weekend, the chances of overtaking it have significantly improved.
The box office collections of Amaran at the Indian box office are as follows:
|Day
|Gross
|Week One
|Rs. 132.25 cr.
|Week Two
|Rs. 67.50 cr.
|Week Three
|Rs. 30.75 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 2.25 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 4.25 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 5.00 cr.
|TOTAL
|Rs. 242.00 cr.
In Tamil Nadu, the film scored third-highest fourth weekend of all time, just behind Vikram and Baahubali 2. It moved ahead of films like PS1, Manjummel Boys, Jailer and The GOAT which had a higher third weekend(s). The film hit the Rs. 150 crore milestone in the state, becoming the only sixth film to do so. The total gross in the state stands at Rs. 155 crore, with a clear run ahead till Pushpa 2, it will likely close around Rs. 165 crore.
Elsewhere, Telugu states are holding very strongly with Rs. 45 crore in vault so far and strong chances of hitting Rs. 50 crore. Karnataka is also close to a benchmark of Rs. 25 crore.
The territorial breakdown for Amaran box office collections is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 155.00 cr.
|AP/TS
|Rs. 45.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 24.50 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 12.75 cr.
|Rest of India
|Rs. 4.75 cr.
|TOTAL
|Rs. 242.00 cr.
