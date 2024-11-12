Who is Sreeleela? Meet new South sensation who will be seen in Pushpa 2's dance number and has worked with Mahesh Babu

Sreeleela has become the talk of the town ever since she bagged a dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule. For those who are not aware, the actress will shake a leg with Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated sequel of Pushpa. Her first look from the movie is also out and fans cannot keep calm. While we discuss more about her latest projects, let's know who Sreeleela is.

Who is Sreeleela?

Many of her fans will be surprised to know that Sreeleela is of American origin. Yes, you read it right! The actress was born on June 14, 2001, in Detroit, US, to a typical Telugu family. Later, she moved with her parents to Bangalore and was brought up in the city.

Her father Surapaneni Subhakara Rao is an Industrialist and mother Swarnalatha is a gynecologist by profession. According to reports, Swarnalatha welcomed Sreeleela after her separation from husband Subhakara Rao.

As a child, the Guntur Kaaram actress always showed interest in dance and began to train herself in Bharatanatyam. However, she followed her mother's footsteps and aspired to be a doctor like her.

While Sreeleela was pursuing a degree in MBBS, she landed her first acting job in 2017. As fate had different plans for her, she made her debut in the film industry with Chitrangada.

Sreeleela’s breakthrough role came in 2019 with Kiss, directed by A.P. Arjun. The Kannada romantic comedy became a commercial hit, completing a 100-day run in theaters. She then appeared alongside Sriimurali in Bharaate, an action drama directed by Chethan Kumar.

In 2021, Sreeleela debuted in Telugu cinema with Pelli SandaD. She further rose to fame after working with Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram. Some of her best works include Skanda, Dhamaka, James and By Two Love.

According to a report by Times of India, Sreeleela had adopted two specially-abled children from an orphanage. She was just 21 when she decided to take care of the two kids.

Sreeleela's upcoming movies

Sreeleela will feature in a special dance number in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actress has already started shooting for the item song alongside the lead star.

The makers recently unveiled her first look from the film and wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024."

Apart from Pushpa 2, Sreeleela will also star in Nithiin's Robinhood and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

