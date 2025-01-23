Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar feels ‘history books need to be corrected’ for THIS interesting reason: ‘I intentionally play roles which are…’
Akshay Kumar, gearing up for Sky Force, recently said history books need a rewrite, highlighting how we learn about figures like Akbar but not enough about our own heroes.
As Bollywood star Akshay Kumar prepares for the release of Sky Force, which also marks Veer Pahariya’s debut as Indian Air Force officer T Vijaya, the actor shared his thoughts on history. He expressed that history books need a revision, pointing out how we study figures like Akbar and Aurangzeb but rarely focus on our own unsung heroes.
In an interview with News 18, Akshay Kumar addressed the absence of T Vijaya's sacrifice from Indian textbooks, highlighting that such stories need to be more widely discussed. He pointed out that history books should be updated to include the bravery and sacrifices of Indian Army jawans.
He mentioned that he intentionally selects roles that focus on these unknown heroes, as people often remain unaware of their contributions due to a lack of deeper exploration into their stories.
The actor also added, “History books need to be corrected. A lot of things there need to be corrected. We read about Akbar or Aurangzeb but do not read about our own heroes. They need to be mentioned."
Akshay highlighted the countless stories of bravery from the Indian Army, noting that many have been honored with the Param Vir Chakra. According to Akshay, these unsung heroes should be featured in history books, ensuring that future generations learn about their sacrifices and leadership.
Meanwhile, Sky Force, produced by Dinesh Vijan, also features Sara Ali Khan as Veer Pahariya’s love interest. The film will also see Nirmat Kaur and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. Set to release globally on January 24, 2025, Sky Force will hit theaters during the Republic Day weekend.
ALSO READ: Sky Force EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar reveals learning THIS important thing from upcoming action drama; 'we never leave one...'