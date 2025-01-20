EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Rosshan Andrrews shoot multiple climaxes for Deva; Final cut kept under wraps

2025 started with a bang for Hindi Cinema as Shahid Kapoor surprised everyone with his appearance in a never before avatar in the teaser of Deva, taking the audience back to the days of Haider and Kaminey among others. The cop thriller further spiked curiosity with the trailer and the thing are now heating up for a January 31, 2025 release. As the countdown is beginning for the film’s release, the makers are working towards locking the final edit of Deva. And in doing so, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that director Rosshan Andrrews has shot for multiple climaxes of Deva.

According to sources close to the development, Deva has three different climaxes shot by Rosshan Andrrews with Shahid Kapoor and other cast members. “Since Deva is a thriller about a murder that has taken place, it’s crucial to avoid leaks. To keep the curiosity intact, Rosshan, Shahid, and key stakeholders of Deva came up with the idea of shooting for three different climaxes, have three different versions on who is the killer. The actual one making it to the final cut is known to only the ones in the top tier of filmmaking,” revealed a source.

The source further added the confusion around the key suspense of Deva has been kept intact all through the process of edit, as the technicians too were asked to work on the color correction, DI, and other aspects of filmmaking on all the three versions. “Very few know what’s the reality, and which version makes it to the cinema halls on January 31. This secrecy ensures an added layer of suspense not just for audiences but for the team as well,” the source added.

Talking of Deva, it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is among the most awaited films of year. The film has been certified UA by the CBFC with an approved run time of 156 minutes. It marks the return of Shahid Kapoor to the big screen after the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

