Sky Force Day 10 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film eyes Rs 5 crore, set to underperform

Sky Force, based on India's first airstrike, which happened in 1965, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is expected to end as an appreciated underperformed. The hold on 2nd Sunday isn't very striking.

Sky Force aims for Rs 5 crore on Day 10; needs better jumps

After hitting over Rs 64 crore in its opening week, Sky Force entered the second weekend on a low note. The movie witnessed a downward trajectory and collected Rs 2.50 crore on the 2nd Friday. Further, it saw some growth and collected Rs 4.75 crore on the 2nd Saturday. Looking at its trends today on Day 10, Sky Force is likely to collect in the range of Rs 5 crore. These are early estimates; final estimates will be shared in the night.

Currently standing at Rs 99 crore, Sky Force will pass the Rs 100 crore mark today. However, the numbers shown on the display are just for perception. The actual picture is very contrasting.

Though the patriotic war actioner is doing better in the 2nd weekend in comparison to its opening weekend, the producers are hiding it to balance the over-reporting of collections in the initial days. Nevertheless, the movie needs a magical hold in the coming days in order to succeed at the box office.

Sky Force set to emerge as an appreciated underperformer

The Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya movie is clashing with Deva in its 2nd week. However, Deva doesn't have much impact on its box office performance. Had Deva opened to superlative word-of-mouth, Sky Force would have started crawling by now.

It will be interesting to see how the aerial actioner trends in the next couple of days. As of now, the movie is likely to wind up its theatrical run as an appreciated underperformer. Though the movie bagged love for its content, the makers couldn't make it a profitable venture even after pumping and heavy offers in the opening weekend.

Advertisement

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you yet bought tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.