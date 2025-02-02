Deva Day 3 Box Office Collections: Shahid Kapoor's cop action thriller records low weekend; earns Rs 7.65 crore on big Sunday

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is struggling at the box office. The movie has recorded a low opening weekend, and that's very disappointing for such a well-budgeted movie.

Deva collects Rs 7.65 crore on Day 3; wraps 1st weekend at Rs 19 crore

After posting a dull opening of Rs 5.50 crore, Deva witnessed nominal growth on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. It collected Rs 6.50 crore on Day 2 and took the total cume to Rs 12 crore. As per estimates, Deva added Rs 7.65 crore more to the tally on its Day 3 (Sunday) and wrapped its first weekend at just Rs 19.65 crore.

One must note the fact that the Day 3 figures were aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers that were applied on BookMyShow for a couple of hours today. Though the offer is not applicable now, it will be interesting to see if the makers decide to bring it back on the weekdays.

These are very poor results for Shahid Kapoor starrer as the movie was promoted as an action-loaded mass movie. Though the cop action-thriller faced a clash with Sky Force, it didn't impact Deva's business much. It will have to show incredible hold in the coming days in order to put up a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Deva Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7.65 crore Total Rs 19.65 crore

Deva in theaters

