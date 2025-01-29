Sky Force Day 6 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film looks to lose more grip on Wednesday

January 24 welcomed the highly-awaited release, Sky Force in theaters. The aerial actioner is shouldered on Akshay Kumar and debutante Veer Pahariya. The film has completed six day of its release in cinemas. After the resonably good opening weekend, the business of Sky Force has hit low and it is dipping further and further. Now, it is likely to lose more grip at the box office.

Sky Force Expecting A Drop On Day 6

Jointly produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force started its journey with an opening of Rs 13.75 crore. The aerial actioner recorded Rs 64 crore in the opening weekend. Movie offers attracted the cinegoers to watch Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer in cinemas.

After collecting Rs 6.25 crore on the fifth day, Sky Force is expected to lose more grip on the sixth day of its release, i.e. Wednesday. Also featuring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film requires good footfalls on Thursday to be able to enter Rs 100 crore club in the first week.

Meanwhile, in two days, Sky Force will face tough competition with Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, Deva. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the action film is slated to be released on January 31, 2025.

Sky Force Crosses Rs 100 Crore In Global Markets

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has crossed Rs 100 crore in five days since its release at the worldwide box office. It earned Rs 101 crore till Day 5 globally, comprising the business of Rs 8 crore from overseas and Rs 93 crore (Rs 77.75 crore) in Indian markets.

Akshay Kumar's Patriotic Movies

Sky Force is the latest addition to the patriotic movies of Akshay Kumar. Akshay has previously worn patriotism on his sleeve in films like Airlift, Kesari, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, and others.

Sky Force In Theaters

Sky Force is running in theaters near you. Have you bought the tickets for Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's action thriller yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

