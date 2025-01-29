Sky Force Day 6 India Box Office Numbers: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's movie keeps tumbling; adds Rs 5.25 crore

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead role, is continuously showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The patriotic aerial action drama recorded another drop on its 6th day.

Sky Force collects Rs 5.25 crore; Cume crosses Rs 80 crore mark

Opened with Rs 13.75 crore, Sky Force witnessed good momentum over the weekend and ended at Rs 64 crore. However, it couldn't hold well on the weekdays. The movie collected Rs 7.50 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday (Day 5), taking the cume to slightly over Rs 75 crore mark.

According to estimates, it stormed past the Rs 80 crore mark today, minting Rs 5.25 crore on Day 6. Currently, it stands at Rs 82.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

These are encouraging figures for an Akshay Kumar starrer, as his last few releases turned out to be major duds. However, one cannot ignore the fact that the makers used external tactics to pump up the figures. For the unversed, the stakeholders offered heavy discounts on ticket prices, which made tickets very cheap for the crowd, even cheaper than conveyance fare.

It would have been much better if these collections had been 100% organic, with normal ticket fares, without any external factor boosting them.

Sky Force to face Deva on 2nd weekend

The Akshay Kumar starrer will face a new competitor in the second week as Shahid Kapoor is gearing up with his next actioner, Deva. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial is expected to perform well. However, a lot will depend on the initial word-of-mouth and spot bookings.

If Deva manages to meet the expectations, it has the potential to dent the business of Sky Force. It will be interesting to see how both these titles perform at the box office.

Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sky Force is as follows:

Day Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 5.50 crore Day 6 Rs 5.25 crore Total Rs 82.25 crore

Sky Force In Theaters

