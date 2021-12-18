Spider Man: No Way Home India Box Office Collection: Tom Holland's film eyes Rs 75 crore opening weekend

Marvel Studios' latest offering Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to a bumper response across all circuits in India to pack a first day total of Rs. 32.67 cr nett (all versions). The opening came as a surprise to the trade as it eclipsed the figures of holiday release Sooryavanshi by a considerable margin on a working Thursday. In terms of opening, Spider-Man: No Way Home got the second biggest opening day of the year, behind Master starring Kollywood superstar Joseph Vijay. Pushpa, starring Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, which released a day after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, took the baton from Master to become the biggest opener of 2021, thus pushing Spider-Man: No Way Home to number three in terms of all India opening day gross.

Spider-Man: No Way Home secured an all India day 2 of Rs. 19.65 cr nett (all versions). It showed a drop of 40 percent vis-à-vis its opening day. However, the second day drop is not an indication of under performance for the film since it was coming from very high first day levels and it also faced stiff competition down south from local biggie Pushpa, which has opened to a thunderous response across all centres. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to see an increase in its numbers over the weekend to pack an excellent extended first weekend of around Rs. 100 cr nett. With Rs. 100 cr nett, it will become the 6th Hollywood movie to enter the Rs. 100 cr India nett club, with Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Fast and Furious 7 being the five that are already a part of this coveted club.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the widest Hollywood release in India but was hit by capacity restrictions in Maharashtra, which is generally the highest contributing circuit for Hollywood films. Apart from that, the new variant of Coronavirus has made audiences vary of visiting cinema halls. Despite many factors not favouring the film, it has managed to ensure its success from the very first day of release, which is a rarity.

Here is a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home’s day wise nett collections:

Day 1: Rs 32.67 cr

Day 2: Rs 19.65 cr

Total: 52.32 cr

Where do you expect Spider-Man: No Way Home to finish, given the fact that it will face further competition from local biggies in the days to come?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: Tom Holland BREAKS the Spider-Man 3 curse with an emotional 'goodbye, hello'