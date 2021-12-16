Spider Man No Way Home Box Office Collection Day 1: Superhero webs the Indian BO with a 33 crore opening

Spider Man: No Way Home (All Languages) has shattered all records at the box-office as it has emerged the second biggest Hollywood opener after Avengers: End Game which had clocked Rs 31 crore on it’s opening day. According to very early estimates, the superhero film fronted by Tom Holland has raked in collections in the range of Rs 32.00 to 34.50 crore.

Be it East, West, North or South, it was Spider Mania all across the country as every single cinema hall has recorded extraordinary occupancy all through the day. The opening day biz of Spider Man would have clocked Rs 40 crore if not for the 50% capacity cap in Maharashtra, as this territory literally ran out of tickets as compared to the demand. The three national chains have contributed around Rs 20 crore on the first day, with an approximate footfall 5.75 lakh plus.

The non-national chains were also on fire, so were the 2K projection equipped single screens, which got the chance to showcase Spider Man. The Marvel saga has also emerged the biggest opener of 2021 by surpassing the previous best, the Rohit Shetty cop drama, Sooryavanshi (Rs 26.30 crore), fronted by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Spider Man: No Way Home is expected to stay the biggest opener of 2021 in India as neither 83’ nor Jersey will come close to this figure on their first day. Of the 33 crores, approximately Rs 8.20 crore has come from the Hindi version, whereas English continued to be the key contributor with over 50% share. Spider Man is now looking at an opening weekend in the range of Rs 90 to 110 crore, and has the shot of emerging breaching past the 200-crore mark in its full run.

The initial reports from the audience and critics are on the positive side with fans terming it a perfect service to the legacy of Spider Man. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more in-depth box office reporting of Spider Man.

Note: These are early estimates and actuals may be higher or lower depending on the performance of this film at non national multiplex chains.

