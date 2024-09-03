Stree 2 Box Office Collections 3rd Tuesday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film earns Rs 5.80 crore

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, continues its phenomenal run at the box office. The horror-comedy led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee, has turned out to be a huge blockbuster at the ticket window. The movie is making new records as the days pass by.

Stree 2 adds Rs 5.80 crore on third Tuesday, inches closer to Rs 500 crore club

The Amar Kaushik-directed drama collected around Rs 5.80 crore on its third Tuesday, its 20th day of release. The total cume of Stree 2 in 20 days reached Rs 489 crore net at the Indian box office. It is inching closer to the milestone of Rs 500 crore. The movie is likely to hit this historic feat by the end of its third week.

The way Stree 2 is trending, even Jawan's record is in danger. The movie is sure to set a new benchmark at the Hindi box office, which will stand tall at least for a year.

Stree is not a high-budget movie, but it's the second mid-budget movie after Gadar 2, which will enter the Rs 500 crore club. It will be interesting to see if it could really emerge as the Industry Hit by topping the lifetime box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan at the Hindi box office.

Stree 2 is performing extraordinarily in overseas

The Rajkummar-Shraddha movie is not only wreaking havoc at the domestic box office but also attracting crowds in overseas markets. The movie is expected to collect over USD 15 million in foreign territories, taking its worldwide gross to somewhere around Rs 700 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Among all the movies in the Rs 500 crore club, Stree 2 will have the highest ROI, thanks to its mid-budget. The horror-comedy is blessed with a free run of six weeks, which is not usual for other releases. Since there will be no significant release in September, Stree 2 will continue to have soaring numbers at the box office.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore 3rd Friday Rs 9 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 16 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 20 crore 3rd Monday Rs 6.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 5.80 crore Total Rs 489.30 crore net in 20 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

