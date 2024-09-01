The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is continuing with its record-breaking run at the box office in India. The Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy collected Rs 46.50 crore in its third weekend, going past the longstanding record of the SS Rajamouli-directed Bahubali 2, which earned Rs 42.00 crore in 2017. The 18-day total collection of Stree 2 stands at an earth-shattering total of Rs 479.50 crore and the film is all set to enter the Rs 500 crore club in the next 5 days.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film collected Rs 9.00 crore on the third Friday, before jumping to Rs 16.50 crore and Rs 21.00 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The film is on a historic run at the box office and will be the first non-action film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India. In-fact, Stree 2 has yielded the biggest return on investment among all the blockbusters in the modern era and the trend till date indicates that the film is not stopping anytime soon.

The lifetime collections of Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 will be history by the end of fourth weekend and the film will then commence its journey towards Jawan (Rs 555 crore) to emerge an all-time grosser in the Hindi language. The hold in collections in the fourth and fifth week will give an idea about the possibility of the film to hit the magical number and at the moment, an all-time record seems to be in its reach.

The business will be boosted in week 5 by National Cinema Day, which will act a stepping stone for the film to reach the landmark number. The Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios production is an all-time blockbuster, and has sealed its position to emerge the #1 film of the year, as nothing in the coming 3 months could come close to this number.

Stree 2 Weekly Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 292 crore

Week Two: Rs 141 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 9.00 crore

3rd Saturday: Rs 16.50 crore

3rd Sunday: Rs 21.00 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 479.50 crore

