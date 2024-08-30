Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 16: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao film inches closer to Rs 450 crore mark, earns Rs 8.25 crore

The latest Bollywood release, Stree 2, has taken over the box office like a typhoon. The horror-comedy movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles is inching closer to the Rs 450 crore mark at the box office. The Amar Kaushik-directed comedy drama continued to trend well at the ticket window and smashed Rs 8.25 crore on its third Friday.

Stree 2 entered the third weekend with Rs 8.25 crore

Starring an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside the leading romantic pair, Stree 2 remained flat on its 16th day. After smashing an impressive two-week total box office collection of Rs 432.5 crore, the horror-comedy drama adds Rs 8.25 crore net while entering its third weekend. The 16-day total cume of Stree 2 stands at Rs 440.75 crore net at the Indian box office.

In addition to its superlative domestic box office performance, Stree 2 is doing very well in the international markets. The Rajkummar-Shraddha film is expected to gross over USD 15 million in overseas markets by the end of its theatrical run.

Stree 2 is likely to enter Rs 500 crore club next week

Dinesh Vijan’s production venture is expected to pad another Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore in the next two days and cross the total mark of Rs 460 crore by the end of its third week.

The comedy-drama has already surpassed the lifetime net collection of KGF Chapter 2 and became the sixth highest-grossing movie at the Hindi box office. It is officially declared an All-Time Blockbuster now, but its journey is not ending soon. Benefited by a long free run, Stree 2 is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark by next week. It will be interesting to see whether or not the horror-comedy movie can surpass the Hindi net collection of Jawan and emerge as an Industry Hit.

Horror-comedy Universe is booming

Backed by Maddock Films, Stree 2 has elevated the horror-comedy universe to a new level. The amalgamation of the two genres—horror and comedy—saw wider acceptance from the audience as movies like Stree, Munjya, and Stree 2 performed exceptionally well at the box office. The IP of this new cinematic universe will surely benefit its upcoming slate of releases—Bhediya 2, Thama, and Stree 3.

The Day Wise Net India Box Office Collections of Stree 2 are as Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.75 crore 1 Rs 52.25 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 37 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 19.5 crore 8 Rs 17.5 crore 9 Rs 18.5 crore 10 Rs 33 crore 11 Rs 42 crore 12 Rs 18 crore 13 Rs 11.5 crore 14 Rs 9.50 crore 15 Rs 8.25 crore 16 Rs 8.25 crore Total Rs 440.75 crore in 16 days in India

Watch Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth about the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 in Theaters

Stree 2 plays at a theater near you now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror comedy yet?

