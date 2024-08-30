Rajkummar Rao reviews wife Patralekhaa’s performance in Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack; Find out what he said

Patralekhaa's new Netflix series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, has recently premiered and is generating significant buzz across the internet. Her husband, actor Rajkummar Rao, has publicly praised her performance, describing it as ‘phenomenal’ on social media.

On August 20, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack from Netflix's top picks section. He expressed his pride as a husband, writing, “@patralekhaa, so proud of you. Phenomenal performance. Do watch this brilliant series. #IC814.”

Earlier, Patralekhaa opened up about the tough conditions on the set of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. In an interview with News 18, she recounted the physical and emotional strain of filming in a cramped aircraft set with around 100 people present, which left her feeling claustrophobic and unwell. The situation was intensified by having to turn off the air conditioning to avoid sound interference, making the environment even more uncomfortable.

The demanding shoot took a toll on her health, requiring more than a week for recovery. Patralekhaa also revealed getting a hard slap during one of the intense action scenes. Having heard about Taapsee Pannu's experience filming Thappad, where she was slapped multiple times, she mentally prepared herself for the demanding sequence.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has surged in popularity on Google, with over 20,000 searches recorded and a dramatic 200% increase in interest within just 16 hours. It explores the harrowing details of the 1999 Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking, shedding light on both dramatic and lesser-known elements of the crisis. The series chronicles India’s longest hijacking, which lasted a week, with the plane traveling from Kathmandu to Amritsar, Lahore, and Dubai before reaching Kandahar. Negotiations there led to the release of hostages in exchange for three high-profile terrorists.

Patralekhaa stars as Indrani, an air hostess, while Vijay Varma portrays Captain Devi Sharan, the brave pilot. The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Directed and created by Anubhav Sinha, this six-episode drama is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently celebrating the success of his latest film, Stree 2, which has become a major box office hit. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

