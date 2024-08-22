Stree 2 Box Office Collections Extended Week 1: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film collects a mind-numbing Rs 289 crore in 8 days

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others ended its extended week one on a triumphant note as it collected Rs 16 crore. The 8 day total of the film including paid previews stands at around Rs 289 crore and the movie will again run riots in its second weekend. It is expected that Stree 2 will collect around or probably over 70 crore in the second weekend, setting it up beautifully for a very long run ahead.

Stree 2 Collects A Staggering Rs 289 Crore In Extended Week 1; Set To Enter Rs 300 Crore Club On 2nd Friday

Stree 2 has an open run ahead with the next genuine biggie releasing towards the end of September in the form of Devara. With the sort of open run that Stree 2 has, it is difficult to calculate an estimated lifetime number. It's first target will be to somehow hit the Rs 500 crore nett India number. For a film budgeted at just Rs 120 crore including publicity and advertising, the producers are expected to make in excess of Rs 300 crore on the film. This doesn't even factor the boost in terms of brand image that Maddock Films has got. A success as big as Stree 2 gives producers a great leverage over streamers and cable operators. They can dictate their terms, not just for the blockbuster in question but other films too.

Stree 2 Is Competing With The Biggest Indian Releases In The Last Couple Of Years

Advertisement

Stree 2 is doing exceedingly well internationally. It's target will be to do 15 million dollars, which will propel it to a worldwide total of over Rs 700 crore. In the last couple of years, the only films to accomplish this are Pathaan, Jawan, Animal and Kalki 2898 AD.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.50 crore 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 36 crore 6 Rs 25 crore 7 Rs 18.75 crore 8 Rs 16 crore Total Rs 288.75 crore in 8 days in India

Watch the Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

Advertisement

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Box Office Collections First Wednesday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film adds an excellent Rs 18.75 crore to India tally