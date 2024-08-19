Stree 2 Box Office Collections: Scares a massive 280 crore opening weekend worldwide

Stree 2 had an extraordinary weekend at the Indian box office, which it coupled with an extraordinary weekend overseas in its own rights. The horror comedy film grossed USD 5.50 million in its four-day weekend internationally, which is the biggest opening for a Bollywood film not featuring one of the bigger stars like Khans, HR, RS/RK or a helmed by a star director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The worldwide opening weekend of Stree 2 amounted to Rs. 281 crore, with Rs. 235 crore (Rs. 193 crore nett) of that coming from India.

The overseas opening weekend of Stree 2 is ten times of what the original Stree had back in 2018. It also crossed the lifetime numbers of Stree by a huge margin of 2.5 times. Stree 2 had a strong trend over the weekend, which bodes well for its legs. The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film is certain to cross the USD 10 million mark and will likely aim for USD 15 million.

The top-performing market for Stree 2 was North America, where it grossed USD 1.60 million plus in the United States and CAD 1 million plus in Canada. The film ranked ninth on the weekend box office chart, which is a remarkable feat for a film of this size. Middle East also performed well with UAE scoring USD 1.10 million over the weekend and the overall region grossing USD 1.50 million.

The territorial breakdown for Stree 2 overseas box office for the first weekend is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,610,000 Canada USD 750,000 Middle East USD 1,500,000 Australia USD 465,000 New Zealand, Fiji USD 125,000 Nepal USD 275,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 100,000 United Kingdom USD 380,000 Rest Of Europe USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 Overseas USD 5,450,000

(Rs. 45.50 cr.)

