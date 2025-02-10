Tamil Nadu Box Office: Screens INCREASE for Kudumbastham and other holdover releases as Vidaamuyarchi disappoints

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, crashed on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend. As a result, the movie has lost screens to holdover releases.

One of the major beneficiaries of this shift is Kudumbastham, which saw a significant rise in screenings as Vidaamuyarchi failed to impress audiences. The initial rush for the big-ticket action entertainer faded away on its opening day itself.

For the record, the Ajith Kumar starrer opened with an excellent Rs 25.50 crore in Tamil Nadu but failed to sustain momentum over the weekend. It witnessed continuous drops in the following days. While its Day 2 collection was Rs 10 crore, the movie could collect Rs 13 crore and Rs 12.50 crore on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively, raking a decent Rs 61 crore in its extended opening weekend.

However, the most disappointing factor is its sharp decline on the first Monday. The movie crashed on Day 5, collecting just around Rs 4 crore. Given its current trend, it is likely to wrap up with a final total of under Rs 100 crore at the Tamil box office.

The lackluster box office performance of Vidaamuyarchi has benefited Manikandan's Kudumbastham, which had already emerged as a major success. With more screens now allocated to the comedy-drama, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming days.

For the unversed, Kudumbastham is the second blockbuster of 2025 for Tamil cinema, following the success of Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja.

Advertisement

Which movie did you enjoy the most? Tell us in the comments section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.