Vidaamuyarchi Tamil Nadu Weekend Box Office: Ajith Kumar-led sobers out after HUGE start; grosses reasonable Rs 62 crore in 4 days

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role along with Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arjun Sarja, recorded a reasonably good weekend at the box office. However, the movie slowed down after an excellent opening in Tamil Nadu.

Vidaamuyarchi grosses Rs 14 crore on Day 4; might struggle for a favorable end

After taking a phenomenal opening of Rs 25.50 crore on Day 1, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a significant drop on the following day. It collected Rs 10 crore on Day 2. Further, the movie saw a slight jump on Day 3 and collected Rs 13 crore.

As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi registered another jump on Day 4 and grossed around Rs 13.5 crore to Rs 14 crore to the tally. The opening weekend cume of Vidaamuyarchi reached Rs 62 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi has already emerged as the biggest Kollywood grosser of 2025 in Tamil Nadu. However, the downward trajectory over the weekend is very concerning for its box office fate. Looking at its current trends, the Ajith Kumar movie might miss the Rs 100 crore mark and end up somewhere around Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, which was an average performer at the box office.

A lot will depend on its hold in the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on the weekdays. If it manages to witness steady growth in the coming days, it will end up being a successful venture.

