Madha Gaja Raja Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Vishal's comedy ends glorious run with Rs 56 crore globally

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, has wrapped its phenomenal theatrical run at the worldwide box office. The long-delayed release emerged as the first big success of Tamil cinema this year.

Madha Gaja Raja closes global theatrical run at Rs 56 crore; emerges Super-Hit

Released on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal 2025, Madha Gaja Raja broke the notion that only certain kinds of movies can work at the box office. The Tamil action-comedy emerged as a Pakka festive entertainer by grossing a total sum of Rs 56 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, Rs 53.50 crore came from Tamil Nadu alone, while overseas territories contributed a mere Rs 2.50 crore.

Opened with Rs 3.20 crore, the movie witnessed a banger weekend of Rs 13 crore. Further, it stormed past the Rs 25 crore mark in 5 days only. And then it began its journey towards the magical mark of Rs 50 crore. Appreciated for its vintage comedy, Madha Gaja Raja is now moving out of the cinemas with the arrival of Vidaamuyarchi.

This is a rare result for such a 12-year-old release. For the uninitiated, Madha Gaja Raja was originally shot in 2012 and was planned to hit cinemas in 2013. However, it couldn’t see the day of release due to financial and legal constraints. Finally, the movie was released in 2025, and the rest is history!

The super success of Madha Gaja Raja empowers other filmmakers to get clearance on their stuck projects and bring them to cinemas. If it has the merits, the movie will find an audience.

Have you watched Madha Gaja Raja? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.