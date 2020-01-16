Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn starrer becomes 1st 100 crore film of 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is almost done with its first week at the box office and the movie has already collected Rs 100 crore.

We are half-way into the first month of 2020 at the box office and we already have our first Rs 100 crore movie in the bag. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has successfully surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with a day from their first week left in their hand. The unstoppable period drama released last week and stars , Kajol and in the lead. While it posed a brilliant opening weekend, first Monday and first Tuesday collection, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior minted a jaw-dropping first Wednesday box office collections.

Owing to the mid-week holiday for Makar Sankranti, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected an estimate of Rs 15.50-16 crore on Day 6 at the box office, as per Box Office India. With Day 6's box office collection, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior rode its way through the Rs 100 crore collection on Wednesday with an estimated collection of Rs 104 crore.

Most collections have come from the Mumbai circuit. The outlet reports that the movie will clock up Rs 50 crore nett plus number in week one from just one circuit. "The way it is going the film could even do 100 crore nett in the circuit though you would expect the film to feel the heat at some point," the outlet writes.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior benefitted from good reviews as well. Several outlets, including Pinkvilla, has given the movie great reviews. "Tanhaji is a visual treat and showcases the life of the warrior who believes that nothing is above Swaraj. The film fires from all cylinders. The entire team of Tanhaji needs a mention whether it's the story, script, cinematography, production design, costume design, background score and music," our review reads.

Check out the complete review here: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's film to win audience's heart through cinematic spectacle

Credits :Box Office India

Read More