Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's film to win audiences hearts through cinematic spectacle

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Om Raut pay a befitting tribute to the Koli Maratha warrior’s valor and patriotism with cinematic brilliance.

History is written through the eyes of the writer. The much-awaited Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer period drama on the Battle of Sinhagad starts with a disclaimer to quell any controversy over creative liberties taken during the film. Now, once that put aside, Tanhaji pays a befitting tribute to the Koli Maratha warrior’s valour and patriotism with cinematic brilliance. Om Raut, who helmed the much-acclaimed Marathi film, Lokmanya Ek Yugpurush, teams up with Ajay Devgn and Prakash Kapadia (writer of Katyar Kaljat Ghusali, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat) to tell the tale of Koli-Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. [Editor’s note: The makers changed the real spelling of Tanaji to Tanhaji post the shoot.]

The film primarily traces the life of Tanaji, who while preparing for his son’s wedding, is entrusted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to re-capture the Kondhana (Sinhagad) Fort from the grips of Mughals. The call of duty prompts Tanaji to halt the wedding and prepare his battalion to shoulder the upheaval task. They are pitted against Udaybhan, a Rajput warrior with allegiance to the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. The Battle of Sinhagad, which the writers point out as a sinister plot to pit a Hindu against Hindu, tests the military and strategic competence of both the Generals. In history, the Marathas won the fort but lost Tanaji in the bargain prompting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to state: Gad Ala Pan Sinh Gela (Fort is captured, but the lion is lost).

This is one of Ajay Devgn’s finest performances till the date. The role is etched in his demeanor, and he captures the nuances sans an iota of effort. Saif Ali Khan breathes life into the character, portraying the ruthlessness of Udaybhan with sinister calmness. Scenes with Ajay and Saif exhibit a competitive battle of credible actors. Sharad Kelkar makes for a stellar choice as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Kajol delivers even with the little screen-time offered. Similarly, Luke Kenny is an interesting choice and a gamble that pays off. Kudos to the casting director Vicky Sidana for careful scrutiny. Music and background score cause an adrenalin rush and keep buzzing in the audience’s mind even after you leave the theatre. Maay Bhavani is traditional and has a classic tempo. Ghamand Kar narrates the tale of a warrior and his team. Coupled with the well-choreographed war sequences, the background score makes you a part of the magnum opus.

VFX department adds to the strong storyline and direction and is not used excessively. Putting on the 3D glasses will enhance the experience, and definitely something this reviewer recommends. If you can make a theatre full of film reviewers whistle, you have won the battle!

Tanhaji is a complete treat and showcases the life of the warrior who believes that nothing is above swaraj. The film fires from all cylinders. The entire team of Tanhaji needs a mention whether it's the story, script, cinematography, production design, costume design, background score and music. To take the creative liberty and expand Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statement: Gad Ala, Sinh Gela Pan Manat Ghar karun gela (Fort is captured, the lion is lost, but after making a place in our hearts!)

