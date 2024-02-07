Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Advance Booking: Shahid-Kriti film sells 10000 tickets in top national chains

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others is all set to release in theatres in just a day from now. The excitement for the film is high due to an interesting trailer and some really peppy dance numbers. The quirky romcom featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has sold slightly over 10000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Has Sold Over 10000 Tickets In Top National Chains For Day 1

The advance bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened on Tuesday afternoon and the bookings so far are slow. In the last day of advance, the film will look to sell close to double of the number of tickets that it has sold so far, to take the total sale of tickets in top national chains to around 25000-30000 tickets. Given all the excitement that the film has generated for itself so far, better advances were expected but that has unfortunately not happened so far. Audiences post-covid are slightly more critical of their choice of films to watch in theatres and the robo-com is now highly dependent on audience word of mouth to pose good numbers in its full run.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Needs Positive Audience Reception To Make An Impact

Maddock Films has a good track record of films that have done well in theatres because of strong word of mouth, the most recent being Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, they will look to repeat the dramatics of ZHZB. At present, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon film is heading towards an opening of Rs 6-7 crores which isn't much but significant enough to build on, provided the audience reception is on the positive side. It also will be enjoying an uninterrupted theatrical run for atleast another few weeks, which can be fully utilised only if it finds acceptance.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In a futuristic world, a bumbling young man meets the girl of his dreams. As he navigates his way through a series of comical mishaps and dangerous situations, he must win her heart facing an evil companion.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On 9th February

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases in theatres on 9th February, 2024. The tickets for the film can be purchased digitally or from the box office.

