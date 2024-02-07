Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Prediction: Shahid-Kriti romcom targets a Rs 6 crore nett day 1

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is all set to release in theatres on the 9th of February, 2024. The film's promotions so far have been aggressive and there is considerable hype for this quirky romcom among prospective viewers. The hype however has not converted into big advance ticket sales for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as it has sold just around 8000 tickets in PVRInox and Cinepolis at the time of this article.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Looks To Take A Rs 6-7 Crore Nett India Box Office Opening

The advance bookings of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya are not upto the mark, especially given the well received theatrical trailer, and songs. The bookings of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led romcom so far are hinting towards an opening of around Rs 6 crores and if it really gets to momentum going on the release day, then Rs 7 crores. These are not too encouraging numbers but there is hope because films like these pick up when the word of mouth kicks in and films made by Maddock have mostly benefited from this in the past, the recent example being Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which netted over Rs 80 crores with an opening of just around Rs 5 crores, of course aided by the buy one get one offer.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Has Merits That Can Act As Catylsts For The Film After Release

Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical release Jersey failed to take an opening, as well as register a healthy lifetime total, a good enough reason being the remake factor. In case of TBMAUJ however, there are a lot of things that are going in favour of the film like a unique subject, family entertainment quotient, exciting pairing and well-received music. These can act as a catylst once the movie gets a favourable initial reception from the theatre going audiences.

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

The Importance Of Theatrical Exclusivity

While this is not talked about a lot, the slow advance bookings for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can also be attributed to the fact that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have not maintained theatrical exclusivity. A one-off/singular case is a different thing but the two actors have made digital their alternate medium. Same goes for Maddock Films, a production house that creates content aggressively for both theatrical and digital but can't position itself as a big player for theatrical exhibition, a factor also aids initials. The movie will eventually do reasonable numbers or even good numbers if it finds appreciation but a strong day 1 is something that the romcom won't be too fortunate to get.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

In a futuristic world, a bumbling young man meets the girl of his dreams. As he navigates his way through a series of comical mishaps and dangerous situations, he must win her heart facing an evil companion.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On 9th February

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya releases in theatres on 9th February, 2024. The tickets for the film can be purchased digitally or from the box office.

