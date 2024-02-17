Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office 2nd Friday: Shahid-Kriti romcom holds fine; Netts Rs 2.75 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others held fine on day 8 in India as it netted Rs 2.75 crores. The drop from the prevous day is just around 10 percent which indicates a good hold. The total collections of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya till 2nd Friday stand at around Rs 45.55 crores nett and by the end of the weekend, it will have crossed Rs 50 crores.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Netts Rs 2.75 Crores On Day 8 In India

The buy one get one offer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya worked well over the weekdays and gave the movie the momentum it required to sustain. The drops over the weekdays were pretty much negligible. The Valentine's Day collections almost matched day 1 numbers. The incentives have been discontinued and the trend over Saturday, Sunday and Monday will indicate the lifetime collections of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer. Owing the the discouraging first weekend trend, it was expected that the robo-com would struggle to muster a total of over Rs 50 crores but now, it can even breach Rs 65 crores if all goes well.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Heading Towards A Rs 100 Crore Global Cume

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has done well overseas and the collections have crossed 3 million dollars quite comfortably. The Rs 100 crore worldwide gross is definitely happening now. Ideally, a Rs 100 crore gross for Hindi films gives producers a share of around Rs 42 crores but in this case, it will be slightly under Rs 40 crores due to incentives in India as well as North America. The good thing is that this film is not seen as an underperformer and is rather seen as a rare film that has atleast got middling results.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 3 crores 8 Rs 2.75 crores Total Rs 45.55 crores nett in 8 days in India

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

