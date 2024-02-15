Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Week 1: Shahid-Kriti film holds well; Netts Rs 43 crores in 7 days

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon among others packed a reasonable week 1 at the box office of around Rs 43 crores, aided well by the buy one get one offer over the weekdays. The film's weekend trajectory was slightly worrisome but the hold over the weekdays makes things look a lot more optimistic for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collects Around Rs 43 Crores In India In Week 1

The buy one get one offer is expected to continue on day 8 too and the actual trend for the film will be known when the offer is discontinued. As things stand, the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon starrer looks to nett around Rs 60 crores in its full run in India if not more. After a weekend share of Rs 14 crores, the weekday share will probably 4 crores against a nett collection of around Rs 16 crores. A share of around Rs 4-5 crores is all that the film will be able to add from here if the existing strategy is continued.

The Buy One Get One Offer Has Helped Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Dramatically

The incentives are primarily to make the collections look good and give the film some sort of momentum. The plan has worked and the robo-com is not seen as an underperformer and is rather seen as a film with middling results. The good overseas collections have helped in pushing that narrative further. Producers are increasingly trying to report global collections instead of giving only India nett collections and that is a welcome change since every movie industry in the world reports gross numbers.

Incentivising Ticket Prices Can Have Their Own Repurcussions

Since Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a financially safe project due to good non-theatrical recoveries and decent theatrical recoveries over the first weekend worldwide, they are able to incentivise ticket prices. However, these offers won't really help the industry in any way and rather make things only difficult. The audiences will expect every filmmaker to give incentives and this is not good for the ecosystem. The big films having urgency won't face an issue but small films certainly will.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.25 crores 7 Rs 2.80-3.10 crores Total Rs 42.80 crores nett in 7 days in India

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

