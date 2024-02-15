Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Valentine's Day: Shahid-Kriti film grows big; Netts Rs 6.15 crores

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah showed a solid growth on Valentine's Day, higher than conventional releases on Valentine's Day over the years, as it netted around Rs 6 - 6.25 crores nett. The film's higher than usual growth can be attributed to the lucrative buy one get one offer but still, the growth makes things look optimistic for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Sees Very Good Growth At The Box Office On Valentine's Day

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, based on the weekend trajectory, didn't look to hold as fine as it has been able to. It sits at a total of around Rs 40 crores after 6 days and the 7 day cume should be around Rs 42.5-43 crores, setting it up well for the second week where it practically has no real competition. The buy one get one scheme is active only till the 15th of February so it will be interesting to see how it holds in week 2. A lifetime cume of around or over Rs 60 crores nett is definitely there and that would be quite respectable given the current box office scenario where films with less urgency are not able to even get a start for themselves.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Is Set To Gross Rs 100 Crores Worldwide In Its Full Run

The scheme has definitely worked for the film but it does set a wrong precedent for films of the industry in general. The more the incentives the audiences get, the more they expect to get for other releases. While it is not a cause of concern for tentpole films, the smaller films will definitely feel the heat. Coming to collections internationally, the Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon film is closing in on 3 million dollars and by the end of second weekend, it will have crossed that figure. A global cume of Rs 100 crores worldwide is definitely there provided the holds in week 2 are good.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 6.15 crores Total Rs 39.70 crores nett in 6 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

