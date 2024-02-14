Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 5: Shahid-Kriti film grows from Monday; Netts Rs 3.65 crores

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah unexpectedly grew at the box office on day 5 by about 8 percent as it netted around Rs 3.60 - 3.70 crores. The growth for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is nominal but films generally drop by the day, so this is definitely a good result. With Valentine's Day coming next, we can see yet another surge in the collections on Wednesday.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Witnesses Growth At The Box Office On First Tuesday

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected Rs 33.55 crores nett at the box office in India so far. The week 1 looks to be around Rs 40 crores. It is to be noted that the weekday numbers are being aided by incentives. There is a prevailing buy one get one offer for the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer on noted online ticketing websites which are helping in higher than normal sales. The film's actual trajectory will only be known when the offer is discontinued.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Vital International Takings Can Propel It To A Global Cume Of Rs 100 Crores

The plus for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a dominant performance at the international box office. It will end up as Shahid Kapoor's third highest international grosser and second highest solo international grosser. It has already collected 2.5 million dollars overseas and shall cross the 3 million dollar mark by the end of second weekend. A global cume of Rs 100 crores worldwide is definitely there provided it holds its fort over the next couple of weeks.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In India Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 6.50 crores 2 Rs 9.50 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 3.40 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores Total Rs 33.55 crores nett in 5 days in India

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatres

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now plays at a theatre near you, since the 9th of February, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked digitally or from the box office.

ALSO READ: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 4: Shahid-Kriti film holds steadily; Netts Rs 3.40 crores