The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collections Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan led mystery-drama takes a dull start; Collects just Rs 1.10 crore

The Buckingham Murders directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan took a dull start at the box office as it only collected Rs 1.10 crore net on day 1 in India. The film has a limited appeal and thus the makers opted for a release only in the big cities. However, the reception in big cities is also not too encouraging if the opening day numbers are anything to go by. From here, The Buckingham Murders will have to keep growing exponentially to leave even a slight impact.

The Buckingham Murders Takes A Dull Start Of Rs 1.10 Crore Net At The Indian Box Office

The Buckingham Murders is among Kareena Kapoor Khan's lowest box office openers. To put things into perspective, the collections are even lower than what Tumbbad has collected in its re-release. The theatrical results may likely have been expected by the makers of the film even while filming it. It can best be described as a work of passion and not a movie made keeping the box office in mind. That however does not absolve it of criticism. Films like The Buckingham Murders are greenlit based on the rebates and the digital rights. As long as the non-theatrical revenues and returns keep coming, there's no reason why producers would not want to make them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Must Understand Her Box Office Pull

The Buckingham Murders is a financially safe project but the strong start of Kareena Kapoor Khan's last film Crew only means that she has a significant box office pull and she is underutilising her box office pull by being part of off-beat films. Yes, off-beat films will continue to be made but an actress with a wide audience can't afford to play this small because it counts as potential lost.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of The Buckingham Murders In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.10 crore Total Rs 1.10 crore on day 1 in India

About The Buckingham Murders

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy on the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging from the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit and what is the reason for the murder of the 10 year old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

The Buckingham Murders In Theatres

The Buckingham Murders plays at a theatre near you. Do you plan to watch the movie in theatres? Do let us know

