The Greatest of All Time Box Office Collections: Excellent hold overseas on Friday, Worldwide breach 150cr
The worldwide box office gross of The Greatest of All Time after two days is Rs. 155 crore. The four-day extended weekend is headed for Rs. 275 crore plus.
The GOAT held surprisingly well in the overseas markets on Friday, pulling in USD 3 million (Rs. 25 crore) approx. The two-day total offshore stands at USD 8.60 million (Rs. 72 crore) and now the film may collect more than USD 14 million over its four-day extended weekend, which yesterday felt like was going to be USD 12-13 million. That will be the third biggest weekend for a Tamil film and will also make it the highest-grossing Thalapathy Vijay film overseas other than Leo.
The best performer on Friday was the United States, which nearly doubled from Thursday, earning USD 450K approx. The Friday isn’t too far off of Leo which earned USD 500K on its Friday while the opening day was less than half. All other markets whether the Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia or Europe saw strong holds, better than Leo with most closing the gap with Leo and some even taking the lead as well.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|United States
|USD 1,500,000
|Canada
|USD 575,000
|Australia
|USD 375,000
|Middle East
|USD 2,125,000
|Malaysia
|USD 1,200,000
|Singapore
|USD 600,000
|Sri Lanka
|USD 375,000
|Rest of Asia/Pacific
|USD 100,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 775,000
|France
|USD 225,000
|Rest of Europe
|USD 650,000
|Rest of World
|USD 50,000
|Total
|USD 8,550,000
(Rs. 72.00 cr.)
