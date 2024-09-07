The Greatest of All Time Box Office Collections: Excellent hold overseas on Friday, Worldwide breach 150cr

The worldwide box office gross of The Greatest of All Time after two days is Rs. 155 crore. The four-day extended weekend is headed for Rs. 275 crore plus.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Sep 07, 2024  |  12:59 PM IST |  5K
vijay, the goat,
Thalapathy Vijay in Leo (image courtesy of Seven Screen Studios)

The GOAT held surprisingly well in the overseas markets on Friday, pulling in USD 3 million (Rs. 25 crore) approx. The two-day total offshore stands at USD 8.60 million (Rs. 72 crore) and now the film may collect more than USD 14 million over its four-day extended weekend, which yesterday felt like was going to be USD 12-13 million. That will be the third biggest weekend for a Tamil film and will also make it the highest-grossing Thalapathy Vijay film overseas other than Leo.

The worldwide gross after two days is Rs. 155 crore. The four-day extended weekend is headed for Rs. 275 crore plus.

The best performer on Friday was the United States, which nearly doubled from Thursday, earning USD 450K approx. The Friday isn’t too far off of Leo which earned USD 500K on its Friday while the opening day was less than half. All other markets whether the Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia or Europe saw strong holds, better than Leo with most closing the gap with Leo and some even taking the lead as well.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 1,500,000
Canada USD 575,000
Australia USD 375,000
Middle East USD 2,125,000
Malaysia USD 1,200,000
Singapore USD 600,000
Sri Lanka USD 375,000
Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 100,000
United Kingdom USD 775,000
France USD 225,000
Rest of Europe USD 650,000
Rest of World USD 50,000
   
Total USD 8,550,000
(Rs. 72.00 cr.)

ALSO READ: The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer has a fantastic day two in India

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles