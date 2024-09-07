The GOAT held surprisingly well in the overseas markets on Friday, pulling in USD 3 million (Rs. 25 crore) approx. The two-day total offshore stands at USD 8.60 million (Rs. 72 crore) and now the film may collect more than USD 14 million over its four-day extended weekend, which yesterday felt like was going to be USD 12-13 million. That will be the third biggest weekend for a Tamil film and will also make it the highest-grossing Thalapathy Vijay film overseas other than Leo.

The worldwide gross after two days is Rs. 155 crore. The four-day extended weekend is headed for Rs. 275 crore plus.

The best performer on Friday was the United States, which nearly doubled from Thursday, earning USD 450K approx. The Friday isn’t too far off of Leo which earned USD 500K on its Friday while the opening day was less than half. All other markets whether the Middle East, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia or Europe saw strong holds, better than Leo with most closing the gap with Leo and some even taking the lead as well.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 1,500,000 Canada USD 575,000 Australia USD 375,000 Middle East USD 2,125,000 Malaysia USD 1,200,000 Singapore USD 600,000 Sri Lanka USD 375,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 100,000 United Kingdom USD 775,000 France USD 225,000 Rest of Europe USD 650,000 Rest of World USD 50,000 Total USD 8,550,000

(Rs. 72.00 cr.)

