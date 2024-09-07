The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) had a fantastic day two at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 30 crore approx on Friday. The film had an outstanding hold in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka held nicely as well. This takes the two-day total of the film to Rs. 83 crore, with the four-day extended weekend poised to gross Rs. 150 crore plus.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 21 crore approx on Friday, down just 30 per cent from its huge first day. The day two collections are the second highest ever for a non-holiday, just behind Leo, which grossed Rs. 23.50 crore last year. No other film has collected Rs. 20 crore or even Rs. 15 crore on a non-holiday day two in the state, the third best being Jailer at Rs. 14.50 crore. In fact, the day two collections are similar to the opening day collections of other Tamil blockbusters like Jailer, Ponniyin Selvan, and Vikram.

Elsewhere, the film had a good hold in Karnataka, with Rs. 3 crore approx on Friday. There will be growth over the weekend, which should lead to a solid weekend in the state. The Hindi dubbed version also held well with a typical 15 per cent drop. However, Kerala saw a steep 70% decline, signalling weak audience reception and a struggle for the film in that market. Telugu states were poor on the first day itself and they continued to be so on the second day.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film hasn’t found acceptance and is likely to fizzle out after the weekend, except for the Hindi dubbed version, which may continue to run into September. The good news is that the all-important Tamil Nadu is performing exceptionally well and that will see the film through.

The territorial breakdown for the box collections of The GOAT is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 51.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 7.50 cr. APTS Rs. 5.00 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 82.50 cr.

