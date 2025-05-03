Retro Day 3 Tamil Nadu Gross Box Office Trends: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film shows slow growth after mixed start on Saturday

No festival, no holiday advantage beyond Day 1, yet Superstar Suriya Sivakumar's Retro is inching forward purely on his star power. The long-anticipated film, directed by Karthik Subbaraja, hit theaters worldwide on May 1st. And then, it received mixed reviews and a mixed start, while the nostalgic 90s-style storytelling worked out for a few.

The buzz began strong, and Retro did not disappoint on opening day. Riding on the Labour Day holiday and Suriya’s unmatched pull at the box office, the film raked in Rs 14 crore gross across Tamil Nadu. But the excitement cooled slightly on Friday. With regular work schedules back in place, Day 2 slowed down to Rs 6.5 crore in earnings. Now, as the weekend energy picks up, Day 3 is showing signs of revival. Early trends and packed evening shows suggest a comeback with an estimated Rs 8 crore expected by the end of Saturday. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai are seeing a healthy surge in footfalls.

At the heart of the film is Suriya, delivering not one but two layered roles, a father and son, each carrying emotional scars and seeking justice. The dual narrative blends action with sentiment, giving the audience both thrill and depth. Pooja Hegde, draped in retro charm, plays her part with style. While her screen time may not dominate the film, she adds sparkle to the emotional beats and balances the darker moments with grace. Even with competition from Telugu titles like HIT 3 and Raid 2, Retro continues to draw families and Suriya fans.

Interestingly, while promotions in Tamil Nadu are in full swing, Pooja Hegde is currently in the UK shooting with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur for David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. From there, she is actively promoting Retro through fan interactions and theatre visits in London.

Despite the mixed reviews and regional competition, Suriya’s loyal following is giving Retro the steady push it needs. If Sunday holds strong, the film may well end its opening weekend on a surprisingly solid note.

