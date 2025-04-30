Thudarum Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal turns Wednesday champion with over Rs 3.9 crore advance collections, beats his own Empuraan record

Kerala just witnessed a cinematic standoff where the only real competition was Superstar Mohanlal himself. With his latest film Thudarum clocking Rs 3.93 crore in advance bookings today from tracked shows in Kerala, he has created a new record. The Wednesday crown now belongs solely to the superstar as Thudarum surpassed the Rs 3.48 crore record set by L2 Empuraan. Also, Thudarum pushed past another Mohanlal blockbuster Malaikottai Vaaliban’s Rs 3.81 crore opening day tally, making it the biggest-ever Wednesday in the state’s box office history.

More than 2.43 lakh tickets were sold in advance, with the strongest traction seen in districts like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Some of these territories have pulled in over Rs 40 lakh through advance sales, indicating that Thudarum is not in the mood to slow down. Helmed by director Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum pulls no punches in its storytelling but offers an intense narrative.

The film centers around Benz, a cab driver portrayed by Mohanlal with both tenderness and intensity. What starts off as a tale of a doting father quickly spirals into a searing account of unchecked police brutality. It’s this shift from intimate domestic life to systemic chaos that gives the film its force. Despite some well-running movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass, and Bazooka to an extent, this Mohanlal starrer is able to cut through because of its strong content.

Thudarum has now reached that rare zone where box office records and critical acclaim walk hand in hand. The numbers are loud, but the storytelling is louder. If Kerala’s advance bookings are anything to go by, Thudarum might not slow down even after collecting Rs 100 crore gross from the Kerala Box Office. We have to see where it will stop in the final run.

