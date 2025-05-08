Thudarum Malayalam Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's film surpasses 2018, now all-time No 3 with Rs 178 crore in 13 days

Superstar Mohanlal’s Thudarum continues its dream run at the worldwide Malayalam box office. And in just 13 days, the film has rewritten history. With an approximate worldwide gross of Rs 178 crore, Thudarum has now surpassed the final lifetime collections of the 2023 blockbuster, Tovino Thomas' 2018. Thus, the Mohanal-starrer officially became the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Given the fact that Tovino's disaster-themed 2018 was celebrated as a massive industry hit that brought audiences back to theatres post-pandemic, Thudarum beating it is a massive achievement. The makers of 2018 themselves acknowledged the achievement, with the team saluting Thudarum’s lead character, "Benz," for driving the film into record books. Currently, Thudarum ranks behind only L2 Empuraan (Top 1) and Manjummel Boys (Top 2) in the all-time Malayalam box office list.

While Empuraan remains untouched at the top, Thudarum’s rapid pace and consistent performance across A, B, and C centers is a clear indication that the film has struck a chord with all segments of the audience. The film's emotional heart and Mohanlal's stirring performance are attracting both younger and family audiences. With director Tharun Moorthy crafting a thrilling narrative and lots of positive word-of-mouth chipping in, the movie did extremely well in Kerala. At the same time, the repeat value is terrific in overseas circuits, especially in the Gulf region, the USA, and the UK, adding more money to the final tally.

Over Rs 85 crore has come from the Kerala box office alone, with the remaining amount coming from the rest of India and overseas sales. Thudarum is still doing well in its second week compared to new releases, which says a lot about the film's enduring appeal. Trade analysts predict that if momentum continues, Thudarum might challenge Manjummel Boys to grab the No. 2 slot. Watch this space for updates.

