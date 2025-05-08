Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal starrer reigns over every other release in Kerala

Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal’s recent family drama titled Thudarum hit the theaters in Kerala on April 25, 2025. The film is directed by Tharun Moorthy and also stars Shobana as the leading actress opposite Mohanlal. Two weeks after its release, the film opened to highly positive reception and continues to perform well at the Kerala box office.

Single-handed rule of Thudarum at the Kerala box office

Running on the acceptance of the audience as well as Mohanlal’s star power, the film is currently reigning over all other films running in Kerala theaters, regardless of language. It has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in the territory, becoming the third Mohanlal film and the fourth Malayalam film to reach this milestone after 2018, Pulimurugan, and L2: Empuraan.

On its 13th day, i.e., May 7, Thudarum grossed nearly Rs 4 crore at the Kerala box office, while five other movies currently running in Kerala showed negligible collections. These five other movies include releases from other industries like Retro, Tourist Family, Hit 3, and Thunderbolts, along with the Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana.

All these five movies have very small totals in lakhs, while Thudarum leads by a huge margin in both daily performance and total collection so far. While the 4-week total for Alappuzha Gymkhana stands at Rs 38.25 crore at the Kerala box office, the others are much lower, with Retro and Hit 3 grossing Rs 4.60 crore and Rs 1.05 crore respectively in one week.

Future box office expectations from Thudarum

Judging by the current trends, Thudarum won’t stop on its path to a blockbuster verdict anytime soon. It is currently in the race to overtake the gross of Mohanlal’s own recent blockbuster L2: Empuraan (Rs 87 crore) and the Tovino Thomas-starrer 2018 (Rs 89.50 crore), and is eyeing the record for the highest-grossing film in Kerala.

If the current momentum continues, there is a high chance that Thudarum could reach the massive Rs 100 crore mark in the state, a record that Mohanlal’s last blockbuster L2: Empuraan was expected to achieve, but did not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

