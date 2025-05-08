Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office: Simran and Sasi Kumar film hits Rs 20 crore milestone, continues strong run

A film without banners, hype, or a star-driven campaign just did what few expected. It crossed the otherwise mighty Rs 20 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Tamil flick Tourist Family, which quietly released on May 1 alongside heavyweights like Suriya's Retro, Nani's HIT 3, and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, has made it big. The film minted over Rs 20 crore in just 8 days. And it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Tourist Family Tamil Nadu eight-day box office collection:

Day Gross Tamil Box Office 1 Rs 2 crore 2 Rs 1.60 crore 3 Rs 2.90 crore 4 Rs 4.05 crore 5 Rs 2.65 crore 6 Rs 2.55 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 2.40 crore (expected) Total Rs 20.65 crore (expected)

Tourist Family has now ended up as the eighth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, and it may climb more places up the list in the next week. On May Day, the film competed with biggies across the nation but slowly started surpassing them. While Suriya’s Retro thundered into theaters with Rs 14 crore on Day 1, it struggled to make just Rs 1.25 crore on Day 8. Raid 2 and HIT 3 had their own moments and were retained well in their respective circuits. However, Tourist Family is collecting more on weekdays than it did on opening day.

The story revolves around a Tamil Sri Lankan family who illegally migrate to India and try to blend into a Tamil Nadu town as locals. What begins as a comic domestic setup gradually peels into an emotional, deeply human narrative about identity, belonging, and second chances. Director Abhishan Jeevinth, making his debut, stitches together the plot with subtle emotional beats and grounded humor.

Actor and director Sasi Kumar played the devoted father Das, who leads his family through uncertainty. Senior heroine Simran delivers a quietly powerful performance as his wife, Vasanthi, anchoring the film. Yogi Babu’s role offers lightness without ever turning comical. The likes of Mithun Jai Shankar and Kamalesh as the lead couple's sons have done well. Sean Roldan's background score and songs have helped the audience absorb the film's emotion inside theaters.

Quietly and confidently, Tourist Family is rewriting the playbook and just became the box office story of the summer.

